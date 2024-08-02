Strong Sales Give Audi's R8 A Stay Of Execution

Although it was originally scheduled to retire at the end of 2023, skyrocketing demand for the Audi R8 supercar has forced the automaker to extend production a wee bit longer. Speaking to Motor1, an Audi spokesperson confirmed that the deadline has now been pushed to the end of March.



"It is true, the last Audi R8 will leave the production line at the end of the first quarter of 2024," the spokesperson told the outlet. "This marks the end of the production of an iconic sports car at the Audi Böllinger Höfe site in Neckarsulm. The all-electric Audi e-tron GT will continue to be built at the Böllinger Höfe."





