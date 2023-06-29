Study Claims The Biden Administration's Dream Of An EV Future Will Require 1,000,000 Charging Ports In Next 7 Years

In just the past few years, we have seen historic investments into national EV infrastructure, including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula program and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure discretionary grant program, both of which are supported by the joint office, said Eric Wood, a senior researcher who led the study’s research team.
 
“At the same time,” he said, “the study reinforces the notion that we’re going to need to continue to work together — both public and private entities — to build the national network that we’ll need for 2030 and beyond.”
 
As part of the “mid-adoption scenario,” the study projects the national charging infrastructure would require 182,000 publicly accessibly fast-charging ports along highways and in local communities and 1 million publicly accessible Level 2 charging ports in locations such as office buildings and retail outlets. An additional 26.8 million Level 1 and 2 charging ports would be needed at private residences and workplaces.


