Study Reveals 28% Of Buyers Will NEVER Consider An EV

Getting a handle on electric vehicle demand has proved a lot more difficult than car companies thought. That's why you see carmakers slashing their plans left and right. They thought more people would line up for electric cars, and now they're paying the price. Even the electric Ford F-150, once thought to be a no-brainer home run, is reportedly on the chopping block.

One recent study paints a rather dark picture of EV appetite—at least on its face. According to a new Boston Consulting Group survey, 28% of Americans who own an internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicle or a hybrid would never switch to a battery-electric vehicle (BEV). The firm calls these people "never BEVers."