Study Reveals Used EV Pices Are Falling Unless It Is A Tesla

Ever since the federal tax credit on used electric vehicles ended last fall, nearly all makes of used EVs have seen their prices dip except for Tesla models and the Porsche Taycan, which have seen prices surge.

A new study by iSeeCars.com found that average prices for used Tesla models have gone up 4.3% since the EV credit ended on Sept. 30, 2025, while the prices on nearly every other make of used electric vehicle, on average, has fallen 3.6%.

The study only considered EVs that have been in production for at least four years, so the only U.S. automaker with an EV on the list is Ford Motor with the Mach-E.