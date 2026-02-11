Subaru Chomping At The Bit To Get It's Own Version Of The Highlander

Toyota has been teasing a new vehicle it plans to launch. The brand has confirmed it is the new 2027 Highlander and that it will be a battery-electric vehicle. Toyota may not be the only brand getting a version of it, though. Trademark filings have prompted speculation about a Lexus TZ. And it sounds like another Toyota-affiliated brand, Subaru, may be getting a version of the Highlander as well. Subaru is fleshing out its EV lineup in a big way in 2026, with a revamped Solterra EV and new Uncharted and Trailseeker EVs. The brand does not plan to stop there. Subaru of America Chief Operating Officer Jeff Walters confirmed to Automotive News that the brand will bring a new three-row electric SUV to market. He noted that the brand plans to target buyers with two vehicles and access to a charger. "There are a lot of people like that out there," Walters said.



