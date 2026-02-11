Subaru Moves Forester Production To The US And Now Lowers The Price

Subaru had a solid reason for moving the production of the 2026 Forester to America. Cutting costs obviously led to cutting prices, and customers are surely going to like that. To make the Forester Hybrid even more attractive, the automaker brings the Sport Onyx Edition.

The all-new Subaru Forester Hybrid rolls off the production line of Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana. It obviously works for the Japanese marque that decided to cut the price of the model by $2,000.

The 2026 Forester Hybrid starts at $34,730, which is almost $1,900 below the price of last year’s version. Furthermore, Subaru cut $2,000 from the pricing of the Limited Hybrid version.