Subaru Says It Will Revive The STI If There Is Enough Interest

Enthusiasts are chomping at the bit for a new STI in America. Subaru hasn’t offered one since the final VA-generation model rolled off the line in 2021. Recently, though, the company unveiled two STI concepts—and with enough interest, one of them could eventually join the lineup.

At this year’s Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Subaru showcased two concepts: the Performance E-STI and the Performance-B STI. The Performance-E is an all-electric version of the brand’s beloved performance model, while the Performance-B is essentially a five-door Impreza with STI components. The big question, though, is whether either of these concepts will actually make it to production.