TESLA Posts A TEASE And Announces Something's Coming On October 7th. Are YOU Smart Enough To GUESS What It IS From The Video?

Tesla just dropped a mind-bending nine-second clip on X that's got the EV world buzzing. Picture this: a sleek, metallic object—wheel? Fan? Propeller?—spins hypnotically against a stark black backdrop, building tension before flashing "10/7." No words, no hints, just pure intrigue. Posted Sunday morning, it's Tesla's cryptic nod to a major reveal in two days. Elon Musk hasn't spilled yet, but the timing screams big.



Speculation is rife. Could it be the long-awaited Roadster demo? Musk hyped it as "the most epic demo," packing SpaceX thrusters for 1.1-second 0-60 sprints and hover tricks—perfect for late 2025 rollout. Or the "E41" affordable EV, a no-frills Model Y to crush post-tax-credit rivals? Less likely: a GPU cooling fan or wild air taxi prop. Influencers at Giga Texas recently eyed prototypes, fueling the fire.

What's your bet?







Any guesses what this might be? ??$TSLA https://t.co/zlh3CZ0d8F — Herbert Ong (@herbertong) October 5, 2025



