

Oh, how the mighty USA auto media has swooned over Chinese electric vehicles like lovesick teenagers at a K-pop concert. From glossy reviews hailing BYD's budget-beating range to influencers drooling over Zeekr's tech-packed interiors, the narrative is relentless: Chinese EVs are the future, poised to crush Tesla and revolutionize the American road. "They feel like $75K cars for $42K!" gushes one prominent tech reviewer, conveniently overlooking that these wonders aren't even street-legal here yet, thanks to sky-high tariffs. Meanwhile, Geely teases a US invasion within three years, and media outlets amplify the buzz, painting these imports as unbeatable value bombs. But let's pump the brakes—this hype train is derailing faster than a sled on black ice.



Take Russia, where harsh winters have exposed Chinese cars as "coffins on wheels." Drivers report mass failures of door locks, especially the driver's side, jamming shut due to condensation infiltrating the electric motors. Imagine being trapped in your sleek EV after a fender-bender, pounding on frozen handles while the battery dies. It's not just anecdotal; regulators in China are eyeing bans on those fancy retractable handles after crashes trapped passengers inside, leading to fatalities. And this isn't isolated—electronic door mechanisms fail when power cuts out post-collision, turning innovation into a death trap.



But wait, USA media, ever the optimists, ignore these red flags while fawning over "excellent technology and tons of features." Cold weather woes? Pfft. In brutal Chinese winter tests, 67 EVs saw ranges plummet by up to 40%, with batteries struggling in sub-zero temps. Norwegian trials hammered Chinese models on slippery roads, exposing poor performance when it counts. Farmers in Kashmir ditched their Chinese EVs after losing income to slashed mileage in the freeze. Even in China, owners gripe that EVs are "hardly usable in winter," retaining only 60% efficiency at -7°C.



Yet, American pundits, perhaps dazzled by sponsored junkets to Shanghai showrooms, keep hyping the invasion. Slashdot notes influencers "can't stop praising" these unobtainable rides, fueling FOMO via social media. YouTube channels declare Americans are "falling for Chinese cars," amplifying the echo chamber. It's laughable—BYD overtakes Tesla globally, but US sales of EVs stalled in 2025, with market share dipping amid real-world skepticism.



Wake up, auto scribes: Your blind evangelism ignores shoddy build quality, safety lapses, and climate vulnerabilities that make these EVs more novelty than necessity. When the hype thaws under American winters—from Chicago blizzards to Denver snow—buyers will be left out in the cold, literally. Time to trade the rose-tinted glasses for snow chains.





















