THE NEXT HUGE DISRUPTOR? The Autonomy Self-Depreciation Thesis. What Is It? MANY Of Us Will Find Out VERY Soon. Starting HERE.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of automotive technology, Tesla's push toward full autonomy has birthed a provocative concept: the Autonomy Self-Depreciation Thesis. At its core, this thesis posits that as Tesla vehicles achieve true self-driving capabilities—dubbed "TesAutonomy"—traditional notions of car ownership and value will undergo a seismic shift. Cars won't just be depreciating assets; they'll actively self-depreciate in ways that challenge our economic and social paradigms. But what exactly does this mean, and why are many of us poised to discover its implications very soon?



To unpack this, consider the fundamentals. Today, vehicles lose value over time due to wear, mileage, and obsolescence. The TesAutonomy Self-Depreciation Thesis flips this script by integrating autonomy as a dynamic factor. Once Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software reaches Level 5 autonomy—where vehicles operate without human intervention—the car transforms from a passive possession into an active revenue generator. Owners could deploy their Teslas as robotaxis, earning income while the vehicle "works" autonomously. This utility boosts initial value but accelerates depreciation through constant use, software updates, and competition from fleets of purpose-built autonomous vehicles.



Economists and futurists argue this creates a self-fulfilling depreciation cycle. As more Teslas hit the road with FSD, supply of ride-hailing services surges, driving down fares and, consequently, the earning potential of individual vehicles. Your $50,000 Tesla might generate $10,000 annually in robotaxi revenue initially, but as saturation occurs, that drops precipitously. The thesis warns that this "self-depreciation" isn't linear; it's exponential, tied to network effects and AI advancements. Tesla's over-the-air updates could render older models obsolete overnight, much like smartphones today.



This isn't mere speculation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at a robotaxi unveiling in the near future, potentially as early as 2026. Regulatory approvals in key markets like California and Texas are accelerating, and partnerships with ride-sharing giants signal mass adoption. For everyday consumers, this means rethinking car purchases: Why buy a depreciating hunk of metal when it could pay for itself—or not? Investors in Tesla stock are betting big, but skeptics point to challenges like liability in accidents and urban infrastructure readiness.



Enter "future shock," Alvin Toffler's term for the disorientation from rapid technological change. The TesAutonomy Self-Depreciation Thesis embodies this shock. Imagine waking up to a world where your driveway asset is now a liability, or where personal driving becomes a luxury for the nostalgic. Commuters might abandon ownership for subscription-based autonomy, reshaping cities, jobs (goodbye, Uber drivers?), and even insurance models. Environmental wins, like reduced emissions from optimized fleets, clash with economic disruptions—millions in the auto sector could face obsolescence.



Yet, opportunities abound. Early adopters could capitalize on the transition, using TesAutonomy to offset costs or build micro-businesses. Governments might incentivize shared mobility to ease traffic and pollution. The thesis urges preparation: Educate on AI ethics, diversify investments, and advocate for policies mitigating inequality.



As Tesla's autonomy milestones approach, the self-depreciation reality looms. Many of us—drivers, investors, urban planners—will find out very soon whether this thesis heralds empowerment or upheaval. In an era of future shock, adaptability isn't optional; it's survival.



Is the presenter right?



Let's discuss this and point out the pros and cons of his theories...











Important Warning: Tesla’s About to Collapse the Market pic.twitter.com/XdzpybUlLa — FARZAD.FM (@FarzadMediaINC) December 5, 2025



