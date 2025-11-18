TVR Comes Back From The Dead For The Umpteenth Time

As if to invite terrible puns involving defibrillators and bringing things back to life, Charge Holdings has revealed that it is to merge with TVR Automotive, folding it into its operation as a subsidiary, with delivery of the new Griffith to customers a first priority. Charge Holdings won’t ring a bell but Charge Cars might. Also a subsidiary of the holding company, Charge Cars is behind an all-carbon, all-electric 1960s Ford Mustang evocation. Like TVR, it’s also been in trouble lately, having gone into administration last year before being acquired. Charge Holdings’ intentions for TVR involve making it a part of a multi-brand, low-volume integrated automotive group. First though, will come what Charge Holdings calls the ‘multi-phased restructuring of TVR’. After delivering the V8 Griffith as we know it for now, TVR will move towards electrified platforms leveraging expertise in the rest of the group.



