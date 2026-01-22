Tesla Drivers Can Now Get Half Off On Insurance By Using FSD

Tesla's cars have a bit of a stigma around real-world costs. While the vehicles themselves might be fairly affordable up-front (as far as new EVs go, anyway) there are a few variables that drive up the overall lifetime cost of the cars. One of the biggest out there is the cost of insurance.
 
Enter Lemonade, an insurance provider that is looking to shake up the business by betting big on Tesla's Full-Self Driving (Supervised) driver-assistance suite. On Wednesday, the company announced it will offer a big discount off of your Tesla's insurance policy—as long as you let FSD take the wheel.


