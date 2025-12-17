Tesla Faces Sale Ban In California Over Self Driving Claims

A California regulator has put on hold an order to suspend Tesla sales in the state, the latest development in a case in which it accused the electric vehicle maker of falsely marketing and overstating self-driving capabilities.

The decision grants a reprieve to Tesla in a case that could force it to halt sales in its biggest US market.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) ordered the suspension of Tesla’s manufacturing and sales licenses for 30 days, adopting a judge’s proposals, but immediately put them on hold, DMV director Steve Gordon told reporters on Tuesday.