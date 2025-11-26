Tesla Finishes It's Desolate 164 Stall Charging Station - Shouldn't They Have Built A Buc-ee's Instead?

There's been a lot of handwringing about the future energy demands of electric vehicles and AI data centers. But if Tesla's latest charging station is any proof, almost anything is possible with enough solar panels and stationary batteries. On Tuesday, Tesla announced that all Superchargers are now open for business at its largest charging station ever. The 164-stall location in Lost Hills, California, is powered by 11 megawatts of solar panels, which double as a canopy that shades the parking spots. Those panels feed 10 of the automaker's utility-scale Megapack batteries, for a total of 39 megawatt-hours of energy storage.







168 stalls, 11 MW of solar, 10 @Tesla_Megapack constructed in 8 months in Lost Hills, CA.

84 stalls now open, solely powered by the sun and operating off-grid. Remaining stalls & lounge coming later this year. Safe Fourth of July travels! https://t.co/DnkkahIk32 pic.twitter.com/vxhCZLfupA — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) July 3, 2025







