Tesla Goes Down The Subscription Rabbit Hole - FSD Will Now Cost $99 A Month

Elon Musk has announced that as of February 2026, Tesla will stop selling its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software as an option on new models in the US, instead asking customers to pay for it on a month-by-month basis.

In a post on his own social media site, X, Musk wrote: “Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter.”

The move isn’t entirely surprising given Musk’s seeming fixation with subscription services – note X Premium – as well as the automotive industry’s general shift towards this type of business model. Auto Express recently revealed, for example, that Volkswagen is placing horsepower behind a paywall on the entry-level ID.3, while BMW came under heat a few years ago by requiring a monthly subscription to use its cars' heated seats.