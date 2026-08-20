Tesla Launches Cybercab Themed PickleBall Gear

Tesla has expanded its lifestyle catalog with a fresh sports accessory inspired by its long-awaited robotaxi. The newly released Tesla Aurum Pickleball Paddle by Selkirk brings a distinct gold-accented finish designed to match the exterior styling of the Cybercab.

The launch comes during an active week for shop updates. Tesla recently introduced new interior accessories for the Model Y, adding sliding trays for the center console alongside a hidden under-seat storage tray for extra cabin utility. Now, attention has shifted to recreation with higher-end court equipment.