Tesla Model Y L Is Already Selling Out In China - Buyers Face Months Long Wait

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:42:20 AM

Views : 586 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It appears that the Tesla Model Y L has been sold out in China for September 2025. This was hinted at in Tesla China’s configurator for the all-electric crossover.
 
Since the Model Y L’s official launch earlier this month, Tesla has been pretty consistent in the idea that the extended wheelbase variant of its best-selling vehicle will see its first deliveries sometime in September. This was quite an impressive timeframe for Tesla, considering that the Model Y L has only been launched this August. 
 


Read Article


Tesla Model Y L Is Already Selling Out In China - Buyers Face Months Long Wait

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)