Tesla Pauses FSD Deployment - Officially Calls It A "Level 2 Driver Support Feature"

Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, has recently announced that it is pausing the deployment of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The company has officially classified the software as a Level 2 driver support feature, which means that it requires the driver to remain attentive and ready to take control of the vehicle at any time.



The FSD Beta software is designed to allow Tesla's electric vehicles to navigate on their own, without the need for driver intervention. However, the company has emphasized that the software is still in development, and it is not yet capable of fully autonomous driving.



Tesla's decision to classify the FSD Beta software as a Level 2 driver support feature is significant, as it represents a shift in the company's approach to autonomous driving. In the past, Tesla has referred to its autonomous driving features as "Autopilot," which has been criticized for creating a false sense of security among drivers.



The pause in the deployment of the FSD Beta software is also significant, as it indicates that Tesla is taking a more cautious approach to autonomous driving. The company has faced criticism in the past for deploying its autonomous driving features too quickly, without sufficient testing.



Tesla's decision to pause the deployment of the FSD Beta software and classify it as a Level 2 driver support feature is a positive step towards ensuring the safety of its customers. The company's commitment to developing autonomous driving technology is commendable, but it is important that the technology is developed in a safe and responsible manner



Tesla's decision to classify the FSD Beta software as a Level 2 driver support feature and pause its deployment is a positive step towards ensuring the safety of its customers. The company's approach to autonomous driving is evolving, and it is clear that it is taking a more cautious approach.





