Tesla Quality? Horrified Model Y Owner Discovers Cracks In Mega Casting

The electric SUV owner told me he still prefers that I use only his initials and his other nickname (Cracked_Tesla) because he wants to give another Tesla Service Center a chance to do the right thing. Believe me: NK is spending a lot of energy to get a proper response from the battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker. The Model Y owner discovered the issue in May, two months after taking delivery of the vehicle. It is his first Tesla.
 
"At delivery, I inspected the car based on the main things other owners said to check. At the time, everything was fine, but I did not check the frame or structural members, as the car was new from the factory, and one shouldn't have to check that."




