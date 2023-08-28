Tesla Quality? Horrified Model Y Owner Discovers Cracks In Mega Casting

The electric SUV owner told me he still prefers that I use only his initials and his other nickname (Cracked_Tesla) because he wants to give another Tesla Service Center a chance to do the right thing. Believe me: NK is spending a lot of energy to get a proper response from the battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker. The Model Y owner discovered the issue in May, two months after taking delivery of the vehicle. It is his first Tesla. "At delivery, I inspected the car based on the main things other owners said to check. At the time, everything was fine, but I did not check the frame or structural members, as the car was new from the factory, and one shouldn't have to check that."



Hey @Tesla my 2023 Model Y has cracks though the metal on its front cast, is this normal? @elonmusk any thought on this build quality? #Tesla #modely #teslahelp pic.twitter.com/arfr2QRmkr — Nizar Kamel (@Nizzysaurus) August 24, 2023



Read Article