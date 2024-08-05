Tesla Removes ALL Jobs From Giga Mexico's Career Page

Amid Tesla’s layoffs, the company’s job listings from its official website have disappeared. 
 
In December 2023, Tesla Mexico posted new job positions in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León (NL), near the company’s next gigafactory. At the time, the company was looking for an Indirect Procurement Manager for Giga Mexico in Santa Catarina, NL.
 
In February 2024, Tesla ramped up its hiring efforts for sales and service jobs in Mexico. It also posted vacant positions for its Supercharger Network, energy storage, and solar business in the country. 


