Tesla Slashes 1,700 Jobs At Berlin Gigafactory

A new report confirms that Tesla has reduced its workforce at Gigafactory Berlin by roughly 1,700 employees over the last year. The cuts come despite the plant manager repeatedly denying any staff reductions were taking place.

We have been reporting on the difficult situation at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin for a while now. The math just hasn’t been adding up.

We recently reported on how Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s days might be numbered as the factory seems redundant given Tesla’s current delivery numbers in Europe, and management is threatening a stop in investment if a union takes control of its workers’ council.