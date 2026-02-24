Tesla Sues California DMV Over False Advertising Ruling

Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles seeking to reverse the administrative ruling that found the automaker engaged in false advertising with its “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” marketing.

The move comes just days after Tesla complied with the DMV’s demands to clean up its marketing language — raising the question of why the company is fighting a ruling it already capitulated to.

In a complaint dated February 13, Tesla’s attorneys alleged that the DMV “wrongfully and baselessly” labeled the automaker a “false advertiser” for its prior use of the terms Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. Tesla argues that the DMV never proved consumers were actually confused about whether its cars were safe to drive without a human at the wheel.