Tesla Tells Customers This Is Their Last Chance To Buy A Model X or Model S Vehicle

The "SEXY" lineup is coming apart, and while Tesla hasn't set an official deadline for the Model S and Model X production end, it will most likely be rather sooner than later. The automaker emailed customers to thank them for their support and to tell them it is the last chance to buy one of the the two. Tesla is winding down the production of the Model S and Model X, with plans to end it sometime in Q2 to focus on robotics and autonomous driving technology. That is when the Cybercab is expected to go into production. The Fremont factory in California will be retooled to produce the Tesla Optimus robot.



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