Tesla's Robotaxis Are Crashing Even With A Safety Monitor At The Wheel

Agent009 submitted on 10/30/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:54 AM

Views : 554 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Based on the latest NHTSA report, Tesla’s ‘Robotaxis’ keep crashing in Austin, Texas, despite ‘safety monitors’ preventing an unknown number of crashes.
 
Under an NHTSA Standing General Order SGO, automakers are required to report crashes involving their autonomous driving (ADS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) within five days of being notified of them.

For years, Tesla was only reporting ADAS crashes, since, despite the names of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, they are only considered level 2 driver assistance systems.
 


Read Article


Tesla's Robotaxis Are Crashing Even With A Safety Monitor At The Wheel

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)