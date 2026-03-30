The 2027 BMW i3 Appears To Be The Best EV On The Market, But Oh, That Price!

The BMW i3 appears to tick all the right boxes when it comes to EV tech: range, fast charging, performance. Unsurprisingly, it is regarded as one of the best EVs you can buy in Europe and North America when it goes on sale later this year. However, whether it will be successful or not depends on more than just technology. Traditional carmakers have been happily faking electrification with underwhelming EVs, hoping the trend would go away. After years of failing to compete, they finally decided to put money where their mouth was and develop some killer EV tech. BMW Neue Klasse is the best example, offering what people consider the best EVs in the western world with the BMW iX3 and now the i3.



Read Article