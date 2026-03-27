The 450HP Yaris M Concept Is The Test Bed For Toyota’s Next-Gen Sports Car Engine

Right now Toyota seems like a company with its hands in some very different pots. All-electric family cars like the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X Touring have arrived alongside a new RAV4, but bringing some excitement to the fore is the Toyota Gazoo Racing brand, not just with the incredible GR GT supercar - but also plans for a mid-engined road car, too. We got our first glimpse of a mid-engined Toyota when the Toyota Yaris M Concept was revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2025 with a new 2.0-litre high-performance engine. Widely interpreted as a test-bed for a new MR2, with its mid-engined layout, Toyota has since taken the car testing in the Japanese race series Super Taikyu.



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