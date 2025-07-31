The BMW M3 CS Touring Becomes The Fastest Wagon Around The Nurburgring

Even in a performance landscape crowded with fast wagons and special-edition badges, some records still turn heads. BMW’s latest lap time at the Nurburgring does just that, putting the spotlight on an unlikely star of the M lineup: a long-roofed powerhouse with room for groceries and a stopwatch-crushing appetite.

Shortly after the M2 CS became the fastest compact car at the Nurburgring with a lap time of 7:25.5, BMW’s performance division returned to the track to test another CS-badged model. The M3 CS Touring completed a lap of the Green Hell in 7:29.490, making it the quickest estate to ever lap the circuit.











