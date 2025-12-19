The TRX To Return? Ram Teases Mysterious Model

Ram is teasing a mysterious model by showing us nothing but a desert scene with winds blowing off the sand, and telling us that "Power will be reborn." We can't wait for it, but what in the world is it? One thing is for sure: this is not the weather forecast!

No, it's not Ram Trucks telling us it is getting windy tonight.



What the truck maker is trying to tell us without actually telling us is that we are getting a performance truck with off-road capabilities and a roar to match.



Hopefully, that's not just another Hurricane-powered Ram, because that's not exactly a roar, but a meow compared to the sound of the HEMI. Speaking of which, is the TRX finally making a comeback?