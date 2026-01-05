There Are Only Two Porsche Models Left That Don't Share VW Underpinnings

When larger corporations own car brands, they tend to share components and even full platforms with models from other manufacturers owned by the same company. For example, Volkswagen Group owns marques such as Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, and several more. As a result, the vast majority of Porsche's models, including the Cayenne, Macan, and Panamera, share common underpinnings with the other brands.

However, the 718 Boxster/Cayman and the 911 sports cars are the odd ones out of the group. They feature bespoke platforms, making them special within the German automotive colossus.