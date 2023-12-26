This Is What Happens When Cadillac Refuses To Say No To New Celestiq Buyers

Production of the Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury EV was scheduled to get underway this December, and it appears the first customer cars are rolling off the line, as a vivid green Celestiq was spotted cruising Woodward Avenue in Detroit just before Christmas.



Posted to Facebook by Pasteiner's Auto Zone Hobbies (apologies for the low resolution), the images show just how wild Celestiq buyers are willing to go on their specifications. The Celestiq, in case you missed it, is not your grandmother's Caddy. Instead, it's a new era for the Detroit-based brand, an electric sedan targeting Rolls-Royce head-on in the ultra-luxury segment.





