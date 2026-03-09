Toyota Actually Put A V8 In The Supra But Never Brought It To Market

A Toyota Supra with a V8 engine is one of those ultra-rare unicorns, like a Wankel-engined Corvette or a coherent Adam Sandler script, that, while intriguing on paper, is unlikely to ever become a reality. Indeed, with production on the fourth-generation GR Supra coming to an end this month, and the feisty four-cylinder example having already bit the dust, the reality of a V8-powered GR Supra looked dead in the water heading into 2026. Except, Toyota has already developed, and debuted, a V8-powered Supra. One powered by the uproarious 5.0-liter eight-cylinder engine borrowed from sister brand’s Lexus’ LC 500 sports coupe, no less. Unfortunately for JDM fans in the United States, it definitely won’t be coming your way anytime soon, because…



