Toyota And Lexus Dealers Fight For Inventory While Stellantis Lots Are Overflowing

Looking for a really hot deal on a new car? Maybe give your Toyota and Lexus dealers a miss and hit up one of the Stellantis brands, because they've got stock coming out of their ears and must be keen to get some metal moving.

That's our read on a fresh report from Cox Automotive highlighting the huge differences in new vehicle inventory across the US car industry in the final month of 2025.



The headline number from Cox is that total US inventory finished December at about 2.77 million vehicles. That works out to a 76 day supply, down sharply from 92 days and 3 million cars only a month earlier.