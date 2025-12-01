Toyota Being Sued Over Mold Issues In New Camry Models

A TikToker has gone viral for tipping off Toyota Camry owners about what she says is an easy way to make some cash—by joining a lawsuit.

Sakura Moto (@sakuramoto144), who regularly shares what she calls "legal side hustles," told followers that Toyota is facing a new lawsuit and that some drivers could be eligible for payouts. Her video, which has already racked up more than two million views, breaks down what’s behind the case.

"I have a Toyota Camry and I just saw that they’re getting sued," Moto says in the clip. She goes on to explain that the lawsuit centers on mold growth in the car’s ventilation system, which allegedly causes "foul smells."