Toyota Claims In Court Their EULA Allows Them To Sell Your Data To Insurance Companies Hell Bent On Screwing You Over

Agent009 submitted on 2/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:25:50 PM

Views : 1,834 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Data sharing is a new source of frustration among drivers. Some automakers have been busted for collecting data and selling it to insurance companies that suddenly raise your rates. But Toyota just got a massive win in a lawsuit related to violating invasion of privacy laws. 

 
A judge just granted Toyota its motion to compel arbitration in a data sharing lawsuit. Allegedly, Toyota has been illegally selling and sharing the driving behavior of drivers in its cars since the 2018 models were introduced. 
 
As a result, insurance companies like Progressive have been using the data to increase rates without letting drivers know. 


Read Article


Toyota Claims In Court Their EULA Allows Them To Sell Your Data To Insurance Companies Hell Bent On Screwing You Over

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)