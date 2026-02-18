Toyota Claims In Court Their EULA Allows Them To Sell Your Data To Insurance Companies Hell Bent On Screwing You Over

Data sharing is a new source of frustration among drivers. Some automakers have been busted for collecting data and selling it to insurance companies that suddenly raise your rates. But Toyota just got a massive win in a lawsuit related to violating invasion of privacy laws. A judge just granted Toyota its motion to compel arbitration in a data sharing lawsuit. Allegedly, Toyota has been illegally selling and sharing the driving behavior of drivers in its cars since the 2018 models were introduced. As a result, insurance companies like Progressive have been using the data to increase rates without letting drivers know.



