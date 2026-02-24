Toyota Claims Top Spot In Consumer Reports Reliability Survey

It is no secret that Toyota is often cited as the manufacturer that is the undisputed king of longevity. Whilst some of the competition jump from one experimental one-off to another, Toyota prides itself on the art of long-term development, serious testing, and mechanical stability. With Lexus as Toyota's luxury division and its fortunate position of sharing all of its platforms and engines, it also ranks near the top of reliability studies, despite luxury cars often underperforming in these tests. Just because Toyota holds dominance doesn't mean they're without competition. In previous outcomes of the Consumer Reports 'Reliability Survey', Subaru spent a brief stint enjoying the top spot, and Lexus was also fighting for the number one position — an enormous bragging right for any company that rivals Toyota. But with the latest 2025 results, we see Toyota fighting hard and successfully managing to claim their crown, proving them to be, once again, the champions of dependability.



