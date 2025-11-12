Toyota Considers Entering The UTV Segment

Toyota surprised us big time last month by reviving the Scion name as a turbo hybrid UTV concept with over 300 horsepower. This week, my colleague Caleb Jacobs is on the ground with Toyota people in Arizona, and he’s learned that the company really is serious about entering the powersports market.

We’ve been hearing that non-cars (things like trikes, UTVs, and other toy vehicles that can side-step automotive regulations) may be the future of lower-priced enthusiast vehicles. Today’s intel from Toyota lends even more credence to that idea.