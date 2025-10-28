Toyota Continues Work On 400HP High Performance 4 Cylinder

All eyes were on Toyota at the beginning of the year when it unveiled a mid-engine GR Yaris at the Tokyo Auto Salon. As if that wasn’t intriguing enough, the hot hatch ditched the familiar 1.6-liter three-cylinder it shares with the GR Corolla in favor of a larger four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine. The plan was to test the pocket rocket in endurance racing a few months ago, but its track debut was postponed after encountering “difficulties” during development.

 
Fast-forward to October: the “G20E” is still a work in progress, but Toyota has now successfully tested the new engine in competition. None other than company chairman Akio Toyoda finished third overall, piloting the mid-engine GR Yaris during the sixth round of the Super Taikyu Series at Okayama Circuit.
 


