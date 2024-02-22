Toyota Discounts Hydrogen Powered Mirai By $40,000 As Fueling Stations Dry Up

The second generation of Toyota’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell EV the Mirai made a lot of improvements over the first-generation car, including increased range and better styling, but according to a bulletin sent to dealers last week, 2023 Mirais now offer a rebate worth up to $40,000 off MSRP. This news comes just days after Shell Hydrogen announced that it will no longer be operating hydrogen light duty passenger fueling stations in California due to supply complications and other external market factors, and would be closing seven of its 55 California hydrogen refueling stations, according to Forbes



