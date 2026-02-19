Toyota Drops Price On New C-HR EV Model - Starts At $37,000

Fresh on the scene with a totally redesigned face and a brand-new battery EV powertrain to boot, the 2026 Toyota C-HR enters the US Domestic market with a base MSRP of $37,000. Hot off the presses in one of the most competitive market segments in all the world, the C-HR aims to please owners of ICE, hybrid, and electric crossovers with a uniquely “Toyota” approach.
 
Now back on American roads for the first time since 2023, the new C-HR takes a similar form factor and makes several refinements. Dubbed the C-HR+ internationally, the NA-spec C-HR borrows heavily from the refreshed larger bZ crossover in its styling. The pair also share a common platform, the e-TNGA architecture that also underlies the Lexus RZ, Subaru Solterra, and the Chinese-spec Toyota bZ3 and bZ5.


