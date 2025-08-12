Toyota GR GT Supercar Could Start At Around $225,000

On Thursday, just outside of Fuji, Japan, at Toyota’s Woven City debut of the Toyota GR GT, a milestone was achieved: Toyota showed the world its most expensive creation since the LFA. Toyota is still about a year away from the GR GT entering production, but we know now it will cost about $225,000 when it goes on sale.
 
That’s not an exact price, because Toyota’s not ready to give that level of detail out. We don’t even have this car’s 0-60 mph time, final top speed, or really any set-in-stone specification other than dimensions. But GR GT Project Manager Takashi Doi told The Drive, “There’s a lot of GT3 cars on the market today, so use that as a reference,” when asked what the GR GT will cost.


