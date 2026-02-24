Toyota GR86 Has Stolen Mazda's Most Affordable Sports Car Title And It Isn't Giving It Back

Mazda is a mid-tier global automaker, and some might even say an “also-ran” when viewed alongside its fellow Japanese automakers. However, the brand has respect from motoring enthusiasts even though it's not a volume giant. As an example, if you really wanted to buy a rewarding rear-wheel drive sports car over the last few decades, you might turn to a Mazda MX-5 Miata as your first choice. However, the Miata may be losing some of its market appeal, allowing others to take over the mantle as undisputed value champion. And if you add some nice performance bells and whistles to the Miata's Club trim, you're in a pricing bracket that's raising some eyebrows.



Read Article