Toyota Gives Lexus Freedom And This Is What They Come Up With For Their Flagship

One of the seminal vehicles in the history of Lexus is the LS sedan. It set the tone, it led the way, it helped define what Lexus wanted to be and what it would become. Can it do it again with a six-wheeled luxury minivan? Does anyone in the world want a luxury minivan outside of maybe China and delivery companies? It looks like we’re about to find out. Lexus is making a big honking deal out of the Lexus LS Concept. We’ll say it again, it’s a six-wheeled luxury minivan. There’s no marketing speak that’s going to change this. Yes, it’s properly luxurious. It’s got bamboo shades, even! It’s serene and comfortable and everyone is going to be pampered and luxuriated in perfect serenity on the way to all the fabulous places you’ll go, hopefully driven by a chauffeur. Or AI. Oh, and if you want to jump in a tiny pod that looks like a dystopian BMW Isetta, it’s got one of those, too.



