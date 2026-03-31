Toyota Makes Up For Lost Ground With $21,000 Luxury EV Sedan In China

Toyota was late to the EV party, but it looks like it is trying to make up for the lost time. The Japanese automaker launched the bZ7 in China and it turned out to be an instant hit. The luxury sedan secured over 3,000 orders during the first hour from the official market launch. Toyota's all-new bZ7 got off to a strong start. The Japanese carmaker sells the bZ7 with a starting price of 147,800 yuan, which translates to $21,380. With this price, it would be the second-cheapest car in the United States, behind the Hyundai Venue, which starts at $20,550, and ahead of the Chevrolet Trax, selling for $21,700.



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