Toyota May Offer New Supercar As Both Toyota And Lexus Models

The news cycle usually slows down near the end of the year, but this will be a December to remember thanks to Toyota. We’ve already learned a new supercar will break cover on Friday morning in Japan, but it turns out there’s more to the story. The GR GT will share the spotlight with a Lexus-badged model, and as if that weren’t enough, a track-only machine will join them as well.
 
A new teaser image puts the road-going Toyota front and center. It might not actually carry the Toyota badge since the automotive juggernaut recently announced plans to make Gazoo Racing a separate brand. Consequently, the car hiding in the shadows might simply be known as the GR GT.


