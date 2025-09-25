Toyota May Use Hybrid Technology For Power On GR Models Not Gas Mileage

Toyota is known for many things, but chief among them is the company's hybrid prowess. It was the first company to launch a modern hybrid car with the Toyota Prius in Japan (it launched before the Insight, but when the two eventually came to the U.S., the Insight went on sale first). Toyota also has a long history of sports cars going back to the 1960s with the 2000GT and Sports 800. Somehow, though, the company has yet to blend hybrids and sports cars together, at least for the street. That could change in the near future, though.



Read Article