Toyota Partners With Big Oil To Develop Solid State Batteries

Solid-state battery technology is the electric-vehicle brass ring, but so far it hasn't come to fruition in a passenger car. That could change, however, thanks to the oil industry of all things. Toyota stated in 2023 that it would partner with Japanese petroleum company called Idemitsu Kosan, and the oil refiner announced last week that it has begun construction of a factory that would build solid electrolyte panels for EV batteries. The automaker plans to offer an electric car with an SSB by 2027 or 2028, meaning the next-generation bZ and C-HR could pole-vault over their competition with longer range and faster charging. As reported by Reuters, Idemitsu currently builds samples of its lithium sulfide solid electrolyte at two smaller facilities, one of which produces demonstration components specifically for Toyota. As construction of the full-scale pilot factory continues, the energy company will turn some of its attention from refining oil to refining the particular chemistry of its solid electrolyte, which will go into production once the larger facility is complete.



