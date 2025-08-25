Toyota RAV4 Vs Lexus NX - Which One Depreciates Less Over 5 Years?

Check out any list of slow-depreciating vehicles, and there's two names you're likely to see: Toyota and Lexus. We've covered cars like the Toyota Supra, which is still selling for like-new prices six years later, as well as downmarket cars like the Corolla hatchback, which refuse to drop even a third of their value in the first half-decade on the road. Lexus models are doubly impressive for their stubborn approach to depreciation, considering that luxury models tend to lose value much quicker than mid-market and budget cars, while it might take the better part of a decade for something like a used Lexus LC500 to become affordable.



