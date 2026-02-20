Toyota Rebirths The bZ Into A Rugged Off Roading EV

It will soon be five years since Japanese carmaker Toyota birthed the beyond Zero (bZ) line of electric vehicles, and the family will soon get a bit bigger and more rugged than it has ever been. That’s because the first-ever bZ Woodland lands next month on the lots of American dealerships, promising a lot of thrills from the most powerful bZ that has ever been. As you’re reading this, Toyota’s bZ range in the U.S. offers only two choices, the 2026 bZ XLE and the 2026 bZ Limited, with the former asking $34,900 from people, and the latter $43,300. Naturally, the titles of most rugged and most powerful of its kind also translate into higher expectations, and that makes the Woodland newcomer the most expensive of the bunch, selling for prices that start at $45,300 (not including processing and handling fees).



