Toyota Revamps bZ4X and Lexus RZ EVs With More Range And Faster Charging

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced its new BEV strategy for the Old Continent - it's launching four new or refreshed models to cover many CUV sectors: the all-new Urban Cruiser, the first-ever C-HR+, and the facelifted Toyota bZ4X plus the Lexus RZ sibling.
 
In fact, we could even count five – there's also a new Toyota FT-Me, but that's just a micromobility prototype. However, if series-produced, it would slot below the new Urban Cruiser as an ultra-compact BEV “designed to tackle the challenges of evolving urban environments” with cool styling and customizable features. 14-year-olds could even drive it in some markets.
 
Then there's also the new Urban Cruiser developed from the Urban SUV concept announced in 2023 – it will arrive with a sliding rear seat system, two lithium-iron phosphate batteries, and urban-friendly maneuverability. If you want something larger and fancier, the all-new Toyota C-HR+ is not exactly related to the regular C-HR, although it shares its coupe-SUV profile.


