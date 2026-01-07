Toyota Spins Off Gazoo Racing As A Stand Alone Performance Brand

Toyota’s already large corporate umbrella is expanding to make room for a fifth brand. Just months after Century was spun off as a standalone marque, Gazoo Racing is also becoming a distinct entity. The world’s largest carmaker has long hinted at a clearer separation between Toyota and GR models, and it’s now formalizing those plans.
 
Going forward, Toyota Gazoo Racing will be known simply as Gazoo Racing, reverting to a name that traces its roots back to 2007. Based on a previously outlined hierarchy, GR sits above the core Toyota brand and the entry-level Daihatsu but below Lexus and the newly founded Century. The latter is now its own entity as well, aspiring to take on Rolls-Royce and Bentley.


